Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says if passenger cap isn’t lifted Ryanair might reduce Kerry-Dublin flight

Oct 16, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says if passenger cap isn’t lifted Ryanair might reduce Kerry-Dublin flight
By Marco Verch - Landendes Ryanair-Flugzeug, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49099236
Share this article

A Kerry TD says the CEO of Ryanair told him if the passenger cap isn’t lifted at Dublin Airport, the Kerry to Dublin service may be reduced.

There’s an annual 32 million passenger limit in place at Dublin Airport.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he’s been in contact with Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, which operates the Kerry-Dublin flight.

Advertisement

He says the Mr O’Leary told him that if the cap isn’t lifted, he’ll have to look at reducing services and this may impact one of the two daily flights to Kerry.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says this can’t be allowed to happen:

Advertisement

This comes after the CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern expressed concerns around the impact the passenger cap at Dublin Airport is having.

Separately, Aer Lingus and Ryanair have brought legal challenges against the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

That challenge is due to he heard in the High Court next week.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Nursing home sector rep says change needed on government's nursing home policy
Advertisement
25 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
New Local Hero named for Irish Music Month
Advertisement

Recommended

Nursing home sector rep says change needed on government's nursing home policy
Kerry people urged to take part on Coastwatch 2024 Autumn survey
Kerry business recognised in global entrepreneurial awards programme
New Local Hero named for Irish Music Month
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus