Kerry TD says if passenger cap isn’t lifted Ryanair might reduce Kerry-Dublin flight

A Kerry TD says the CEO of Ryanair told him if the passenger cap isn’t lifted at Dublin Airport, the Kerry to Dublin service may be reduced.

There’s an annual 32 million passenger limit in place at Dublin Airport.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he’s been in contact with Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, which operates the Kerry-Dublin flight.

He says the Mr O’Leary told him that if the cap isn’t lifted, he’ll have to look at reducing services and this may impact one of the two daily flights to Kerry.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says this can’t be allowed to happen:

This comes after the CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern expressed concerns around the impact the passenger cap at Dublin Airport is having.

Separately, Aer Lingus and Ryanair have brought legal challenges against the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

That challenge is due to he heard in the High Court next week.