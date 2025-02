A Kerry TD says he won't be silenced by the opposition and has accused them of going too far.

Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae believes opposition TDs are treating the ceann comhairle unfairly.

On Wednesday, the Dáil reform committee passed a government proposal on chamber speaking rights by 10 votes to 8.

The proposal will now go before the Dáil.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae insists there is enough time for every one to speak: