Healy-Raes committed to sticking by deal made for lifetime of next Government

The Healy-Raes say they will stick by the deal made for the lifetime of the next coalition Government.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says they both wanted to bring common sense into the new Government and to ensure Kerry gets the fair share that its entitled to.

He says the programme for Government contains important items like energy security and road improvements which he says are so vital to Kerry.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he and his brother Danny will up their game to try and deliver for Kerry.

He says they are committed to supporting the Government until 2029:

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says he feels supporting the coalition Government presents an opportunity to do more for the people of Kerry.

When asked about carbon tax, Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says there will naturally be compromises at times, but says he and his brother will always fight for issues on a case-by-case basis: