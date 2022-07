A Kerry Independent TD doesn't think the government losing its majority will cause an election.

Sinn Fein will meet this morning to decide if it will go ahead or not with a vote of no-confidence in the coalition.

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh resigned the party whip over the mica redress scheme, which caused the government to lose its majority on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Deputy Michael Healy Rae says he has no confidence in the Government: