Kerry TD Pa Daly has been moved to the Climate, Environment, Energy and Transport brief in Sinn Féin's new shadow cabinet.
Party president Mary Lou McDonald announced her new frontbench.
She has chosen to keep Pearse Doherty in finance, David Cullinane in health and Eoin Ó Broin in housing.
Deputy Daly, a qualified solicitor, served as the party's justice spokesperson in the last Dáil, having first been elected TD in 2020.
-
Finance: Pearse Doherty
Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation: Mairéad Farrell
Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence: Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire
Climate, Environment, Energy and Transport: Pa Daly
Education and Youth: Darren O'Rourke
Children, Disability and Equality: Claire Kerrane
Enterprise, Tourism and Employment: Rose Conway Walsh
Social Protection, Rural and Community Development: Louise O'Reilly
Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport: Joanna Byrne
Health: David Cullinane
Housing, Local Government and Heritage: Eoin Ó Broin
Justice, Homes Affairs and Migration: Matt Carthy
Agriculture, Food, Fisheries, and the Marine: Martin Kenny
Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science: Donna McGettigan
Chief Whip: Padraig MacLochlainn
Gaeilge and the Gaeltacht: Aengus Ó Snodaigh