Kerry TD Pa Daly has been moved to the Climate, Environment, Energy and Transport brief in Sinn Féin's new shadow cabinet.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald announced her new frontbench.

She has chosen to keep Pearse Doherty in finance, David Cullinane in health and Eoin Ó Broin in housing.

Deputy Daly, a qualified solicitor, served as the party's justice spokesperson in the last Dáil, having first been elected TD in 2020.

Finance: Pearse Doherty

Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation: Mairéad Farrell

Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence: Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire

Climate, Environment, Energy and Transport: Pa Daly

Education and Youth: Darren O'Rourke

Children, Disability and Equality: Claire Kerrane

Enterprise, Tourism and Employment: Rose Conway Walsh

Social Protection, Rural and Community Development: Louise O'Reilly

Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport: Joanna Byrne

Health: David Cullinane

Housing, Local Government and Heritage: Eoin Ó Broin

Justice, Homes Affairs and Migration: Matt Carthy

Agriculture, Food, Fisheries, and the Marine: Martin Kenny

Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science: Donna McGettigan

Chief Whip: Padraig MacLochlainn

Gaeilge and the Gaeltacht: Aengus Ó Snodaigh