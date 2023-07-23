Kerry TD involved in new free book scheme

Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley is said to be preparing for budget talks with the Finance and Public Expenditure Ministers to try get funding for a new book scheme.

This is part of a plan to introduce the free school book scheme to secondary schools, that is being considered by Government.

The Fianna Fail TD secured €50 million in funding for primary school books in the last budget.

The Sunday Independent is reporting that Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators are urging Ms Foley and Finance Minister Michael McGrath to look into the extension to post-primary schools.