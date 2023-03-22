Advertisement
Kerry TD indicates he won't support Government counter-motion on eviction ban

Mar 22, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry TD has indicated he won't support the Government counter-motion on the eviction ban today.

It appears that the Government will win the vote with the support of the Regional Independent group of TDs.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is a member of a different grouping of non-party TDs - the Rural Independents.

He says he doesn’t trust or believe the Government and is critical of their handling of the issue over the past decade.

Deputy Healy-Rae is questioning why the Government is only agreeing to a tax relief for scheme for small landlords now:

Kerry's other Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he knows how he'll vote on the eviction ban motion, but won't confirm which way he'll vote.

He’s also a member of the rural independents group.

 

