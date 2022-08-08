Advertisement
News

Kerry TD fears Climate Action Plan will reduce number of small farmers

Aug 8, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD fears Climate Action Plan will reduce number of small farmers Kerry TD fears Climate Action Plan will reduce number of small farmers
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Share this article

A Kerry TD fears the Climate Action Plan will reduce the number of small farmers in the country.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the amount of small farmers in Ireland is already declining.

The Independent TD says there’s an area of Kilgarvan where the amount of arable land being used, has declined significantly in the past 50 years.

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae fears the schemes being introduced, to support farmers making alternative use of land, won't always be in place.

He says the number of small farmers leaving agriculture has had a terrible impact on rural communities.

He fears this trend will continue:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus