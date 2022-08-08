Kerry TD fears Climate Action Plan will reduce number of small farmers

A Kerry TD fears the Climate Action Plan will reduce the number of small farmers in the country.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the amount of small farmers in Ireland is already declining.

The Independent TD says there’s an area of Kilgarvan where the amount of arable land being used, has declined significantly in the past 50 years.

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae fears the schemes being introduced, to support farmers making alternative use of land, won't always be in place.

He says the number of small farmers leaving agriculture has had a terrible impact on rural communities.

He fears this trend will continue: