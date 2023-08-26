Advertisement
Kerry TD extends condolences to families of Clonmel crash victims

Aug 26, 2023 14:46 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD extends condolences to families of Clonmel crash victims
A Kerry TD is extending her condolences to the families and friends of the young people who died in crash in Clonmel.

Four people - three teenage girls who had received their Leaving Cert results and a man his early 20s - were killed in the single vehicle incident yesterday.

Education Minister, Norma Foley's described the tragedy as "heart-breaking", saying it should have been a day of enormous celebration and joy for the Class of 2023.

The Minister says the Department, through the National Educational Psychological Service will provide essential supports to staff and students over the coming period.

