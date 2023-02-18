Kerry TD disapointed at decision not to prioritise Irish language on road sign

The decision to remove an amendment prioritising the Irish language on road signs from a road traffic bill is disappointing.

That’s the view of Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, who says the amendment would do much to reverse the colonial legacy in the state.

An amendment to the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which stated that place names on road signs would be in the Irish language only from 2025 onward, was rejected in the Seanad.

The amendment was rejected as it would impose a charge on Revenue, which Deputy Daly called disappointing as he feels it could be done without any cost to the exchequer.

The Sinn Féin TD said this was erroneous, and he has raised the matter with the relevant Ministers a number of times.