Advertisement
News

Kerry TD disapointed at decision not to prioritise Irish language on road sign

Feb 18, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD disapointed at decision not to prioritise Irish language on road sign Kerry TD disapointed at decision not to prioritise Irish language on road sign
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The decision to remove an amendment prioritising the Irish language on road signs from a road traffic bill is disappointing.

 

That’s the view of Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, who says the amendment would do much to reverse the colonial legacy in the state.

Advertisement

 

An amendment to the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which stated that place names on road signs would be in the Irish language only from 2025 onward, was rejected in the Seanad.

 

Advertisement

The amendment was rejected as it would impose a charge on Revenue, which Deputy Daly called disappointing as he feels it could be done without any cost to the exchequer.

The Sinn Féin TD said this was erroneous, and he has raised the matter with the relevant Ministers a number of times.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus