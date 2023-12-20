Kerry TD commends operation which resulted in multi million euro drugs seizure in Foynes

A Kerry TD has commended a Garda and customs operation in Foynes, which resulted in a multi million euro drugs seizure.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly says the cocaine discovered has a street value of over €20 million and praised the authorities working on the operation.

Deputy Daly says international criminal gangs continue to try to import drugs and says they thrive off misery and suffering in communities.

Advertisement

He says it’s important the current crisis in recruitment and retention in An Garda Síochána is resolved so the important work to protect communities continues.