Kerry TD calls on Minister to act on Children’s Disability rights

A Kerry TD is calling on the Minister for Disability to act on Children’s disability rights.

Sinn Fein’s Pa Daly says the HSE’s Assessment of Need process is denying children with disabilities their right to a proper assessment.

This follows a recent High Court decision, which found the HSE did not comply with the law in how it conducts the Assessment of Needs process.

Deputy Daly says the Government should ensure that no child or family should have to go to court to access their rights.