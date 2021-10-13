Kerry TD calls for modular building to deal with surge in patients at UHK

A Kerry TD is calling for a modular building for University Hospital Kerry to deal with a surge in patients this winter.

The Aghadoe Ward has been closed for surgical patients, and is to be used to deal with the increasing numbers of people with COVID.

The hospital has so far failed to comment on the matter.

The surgical Aghadoe Ward at University Hospital Kerry has been closed; those deemed well enough were discharged, with the ward apparently to be used for COVID patients.

Heneghan PR, which deals with communications for the hospital, has been contacted for comment, but has so far failed to answer questions on the matter.

Deputy Pa Daly says the closure of the ward only became known after Kerry TDs held a three-hour meeting with UHK and the South South West Hospital Group on Monday.

The meeting was convened after Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin raised concerns about UHK in the Dáil on September 30th, stating intervention is needed from the highest levels of Government.

Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly said it’s disappointing building projects promised last year haven’t progressed, and that the TDs weren’t informed of the closure of the Aghadoe ward.

He believes instead of this, that a modular building should be used to deal with a surge in patients.