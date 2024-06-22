Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for CAMHS redress scheme to be extended to effected families in North Kerry

Jun 22, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for CAMHS redress scheme to be extended to effected families in North Kerry
Pa Daly (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
A Kerry TD has reiterated his call for the extension of South Kerry CAHMS redress scheme to families in North Kerry.

Pa Daly says the damage inflicted by the Kerry CAMHS scandal can never be reversed and those affected deserve to be recognised.

He adds many families in North Kerry have received an apology from the HSE, but remain locked out from the redress scheme.

The Sinn Féin TD believes redress payments would allow many source medical expert reports and allow patients litigate on these.

Deputy Daly says those affected deserve justice, better state mental health services and called on the HSE to expand the scheme immediately.

