Kerry TD backs call for introduction of cost of living cash payment

Feb 11, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is backing a call by his party for the introduction of a cost of living cash payment.

Deputy Daly says the government doesn’t understand the pressure workers and families are under.

He admits the electricity credit is better than nothing, but says it’s not enough to meet the challenges households are facing.

Meanwhile Minister Norma Foley is welcoming the cost of living package, saying the measures will tackle rising costs such as school transport.

Fees for school transport for multiple children has been capped at €500 at post primary level, and at €150 for primary school children.

 

