Advertisement
News

Kerry TD asks Education Minister to examine greyhound racing section in school book

Aug 24, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD asks Education Minister to examine greyhound racing section in school book Kerry TD asks Education Minister to examine greyhound racing section in school book
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Share this article

A Kerry TD has made representations to the Education Minister following concerns about a school book.

Make a Difference is an exercise book in the Junior Cycle subject, CSPE - Civic, Social and Political Education.

The exercise book contains a section on greyhound racing where students are asked to come up with solutions for problems in the industry including claims of dogs being put down, abandoned or having their ears cut off.

Advertisement

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says he has been contacted by many concerned constituents and has asked Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley if she has reviewed the content and if she thinks it is suitable for inclusion.

He said he is very concerned at the portrayal of greyhound owners which is targeted at an impressionable age group of 12 to 15-year-olds.

Deputy Healy-Rae says although the department doesn't commission textbooks, they must ensure school children are exposed to appropriate and suitable content.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the Campaign for the Abolition of Cruel Sports says it is disappointed but not surprised by the over-the-top reaction of the greyhound industry and its political allies.

The group has contacted publisher Folens suggesting that further information be added to the textbook to cover hare coursing and other issues such as alleged doping of greyhounds.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus