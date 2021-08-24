Kerry TD asks Education Minister to examine greyhound racing section in school book

A Kerry TD has made representations to the Education Minister following concerns about a school book.

Make a Difference is an exercise book in the Junior Cycle subject, CSPE - Civic, Social and Political Education.

The exercise book contains a section on greyhound racing where students are asked to come up with solutions for problems in the industry including claims of dogs being put down, abandoned or having their ears cut off.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says he has been contacted by many concerned constituents and has asked Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley if she has reviewed the content and if she thinks it is suitable for inclusion.

He said he is very concerned at the portrayal of greyhound owners which is targeted at an impressionable age group of 12 to 15-year-olds.

Deputy Healy-Rae says although the department doesn't commission textbooks, they must ensure school children are exposed to appropriate and suitable content.

Elsewhere, the Campaign for the Abolition of Cruel Sports says it is disappointed but not surprised by the over-the-top reaction of the greyhound industry and its political allies.

The group has contacted publisher Folens suggesting that further information be added to the textbook to cover hare coursing and other issues such as alleged doping of greyhounds.