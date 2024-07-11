Advertisement
Kerry TD airs concerns over Shannon to Dublin pipeline project

Jul 11, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD airs concerns over Shannon to Dublin pipeline project
Pa Daly (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
A Kerry TD has aired concerns over the recently announced Shannon to Dublin pipeline project.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly says investment is needed into water facilities, but geographical balance is needed.

He says wastewater treatment is grossly underfunded in Kerry with many unsuitable ancient tanks used in many parts of the county.

Adding areas such as Abbeydorney, Causeway, Castlegregory, Glenbeigh, Fenit and Ballyduff cannot sustain any reasonable housing or investment, such is the state of their services.

Deputy Daly has called on the Housing Minister to clarify the government’s plans in relation to water facilities in Kerry.

