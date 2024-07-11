Kerry TD airs concerns over Shannon to Dublin pipeline project

A Kerry TD has aired concerns over the recently announced Shannon to Dublin pipeline project.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly says investment is needed into water facilities, but geographical balance is needed.

He says wastewater treatment is grossly underfunded in Kerry with many unsuitable ancient tanks used in many parts of the county.

Adding areas such as Abbeydorney, Causeway, Castlegregory, Glenbeigh, Fenit and Ballyduff cannot sustain any reasonable housing or investment, such is the state of their services.

Deputy Daly has called on the Housing Minister to clarify the government’s plans in relation to water facilities in Kerry.