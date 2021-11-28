Advertisement
Kerry submissions sought on future of salmon and trout tagging

Nov 28, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry submissions sought on future of salmon and trout tagging
Kerry people are being asked to share their views of the tagging scheme for wild salmon and sea trout.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched the public consultation on the future management of the scheme, which began in 2001.

The state agency has responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats.

Anyone with an interest in the scheme, including anglers, clubs and licence distributors are being asked to share their thoughts on how it can be modernised and improved.

Submissions will be accepted until December 1st at 5pm.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BradanConsultation.

Written submissions can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to Inland Fisheries Ireland's head office address in Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24.

 

 

