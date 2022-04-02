Kerry students showcase innovative solutions to social challenges

Teenagers from across the county have been using their talents and skills to promote positive change when it comes to issues including violence and body image.

Ten groups from secondary schools in Kerry have been sharing their stories about these issues and others as part of a major national campaign.

Young Social Innovators are a non-profit organisation that empower young people to come up with innovative solutions to social challenges.

Ten groups from Kerry have been sharing their stories on the Young Social Innovators’ YSI Speak Out Virtual Tour.

One group from Killarney Community School have been raising awareness about the academic stress students can feel while other students from the school have been examining manipulation and emotional abuse.

In St Brendan's College, Killarney they are trying to put a stop to youth violence and promote positive masculinity in their school community.

Three groups from Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, Tralee have also recorded videos. One group is encouraging students to embrace their bodies while another group from Mounthawk is tackling the pressures on young people to look a certain way.

The third group from the school is raising awareness about the effects that harmful and hurtful words can have when people are stereotyped.

Tarbert Comprehensive School have made a video about homelessness and are asking local politicians to help change government policies.

The group from St Brigid's Secondary School, Killarney is addressing the stigma surrounding menstrual health.

The two groups from Killorglin Community College are providing people with the knowledge they need to protect themselves from domestic abuse and tackling homophobic and transphobic bullying.