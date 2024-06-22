Advertisement
Kerry students reminded closing date for €20,000 scholarship is fast approaching

Jun 22, 2024
Kerry students reminded closing date for €20,000 scholarship is fast approaching
Students from Kerry are being reminded the closing date to apply for a 20,000 euro (€20,000) scholarship is fast approaching.

The Naughton Foundation Scholarship is for secondary school students intending to study science, computer science, mathematics, engineering or technology at third level.

Each 20,000 euro (€20,000) Naughton Scholarship is made up of 5,000 euro (€5,000) for each year of the student’s third-level course.

Students in Kerry can apply if they are studying two or more of the following leaving cert subjects : physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, mathematics, and applied mathematics.

The school of each winner is also awarded €1,000.

The closing date is Friday, 28th June at midnight.

The Naughton Foundation was established by Dr Martin and Carmel Naughton in 1994 to support worthwhile causes in the arts and education.

In 2008 they decided to create the scholarship programme to increase their support for Leaving Certificate students who would like to study engineering, mathematics, science, computer science and technology at third level in Ireland, including Northern Ireland.

The scholarship programme has since expanded nationwide and students from all counties in the Republic of Ireland are eligible to apply.

Each county is guaranteed at least one scholarship, with 36 allocated in total.

The 2024 application forms for The Naughton Foundation Scholarship Programme are available for download and can be completed online on The Naughton Foundation website.

