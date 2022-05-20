Advertisement
News

Kerry students place third in national enterprise competition

May 20, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry students place third in national enterprise competition Kerry students place third in national enterprise competition
Share this article

A group of Kerry students have placed third in a national enterprise competition.

Students from Presentation Secondary School Castleisland finished third in the junior category of this year’s Student Enterprise Awards.

Their project, Roley Poley, is an outdoor bench and retrofit seat.

Advertisement

The school's second entrant “Mearscaoilte Lao”- a farm safety mechanism, received an Intellectual Property Award and a special merit award in the Senior Category.

Across the country, almost 24,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools took part in the competition, funded by the Government through Enterprise Ireland.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus