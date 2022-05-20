Kerry students place third in national enterprise competition

A group of Kerry students have placed third in a national enterprise competition.

Students from Presentation Secondary School Castleisland finished third in the junior category of this year’s Student Enterprise Awards.

Their project, Roley Poley, is an outdoor bench and retrofit seat.

The school's second entrant “Mearscaoilte Lao”- a farm safety mechanism, received an Intellectual Property Award and a special merit award in the Senior Category.

Across the country, almost 24,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools took part in the competition, funded by the Government through Enterprise Ireland.