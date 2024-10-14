Kerry Sinn Féin TD backing party’s leadership despite crises

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is backing Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership despite the crises within the party.

Brian Stanley resigned from Sinn Féin over the weekend, claiming he'd been unfairly treated during an internal inquiry.

The complaint made against Deputy Stanley has been passed on to Gardaí.

The party’s justice spokesperson and Kerry TD Pa Daly says he doesn’t even know what the nature of the complaint is.

He says the handling of recent issues and complaints have been dealt with in a rapid manner: