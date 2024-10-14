Advertisement
News

Kerry Sinn Féin TD backing party’s leadership despite crises

Oct 14, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Sinn Féin TD backing party’s leadership despite crises
Share this article

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is backing Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership despite the crises within the party.

Brian Stanley resigned from Sinn Féin over the weekend, claiming he'd been unfairly treated during an internal inquiry.

The complaint made against Deputy Stanley has been passed on to Gardaí.

Advertisement

The party’s justice spokesperson and Kerry TD Pa Daly says he doesn’t even know what the nature of the complaint is.

He says the handling of recent issues and complaints have been dealt with in a rapid manner:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry SuperValu stores win at National Grocery Awards
Advertisement
Department of Health and HSE respond to claim €350,000 needed to bring the Camp nursing home up to standard
West Kerry group wins top prize at National Lottery Good Causes Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Cronin up for Player of the Year honours
Pats looking to keep title hopes alive tonight
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club Weekly Notes
Department of Health and HSE respond to claim €350,000 needed to bring the Camp nursing home up to standard
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus