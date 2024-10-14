Advertisement
News

Kerry Sinn Féin TD disappointed by Brian Stanley response to party's investigation

Oct 14, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Sinn Féin TD disappointed by Brian Stanley response to party's investigation
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

It's expected Brian Stanley will be asked to stand down as Chair of the Public Accounts Committee.

He resigned from Sinn Féin over the weekend, claiming he'd been unfairly treated during an internal inquiry, which he described as a 'kangaroo court'.

However, Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald says the complaint made against Deputy Stanley is 'serious' and has been passed on to Gardaí.

Advertisement

The party's justice spokesperson and Kerry TD Pa Daly is disappointed at Deputy Stanley's response:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man found with serious injuries in West Limerick
Advertisement
Fine Gael councillor says speed limit on residential Tralee road is far too high
Two Kerry national parks included in consultation campaign
Advertisement

Recommended

Monday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results
Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Racing at home today in Roscommon
World Champion beaten in Grand Prix final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus