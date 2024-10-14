Kerry Sinn Féin TD disappointed by Brian Stanley response to party's investigation

It's expected Brian Stanley will be asked to stand down as Chair of the Public Accounts Committee.

He resigned from Sinn Féin over the weekend, claiming he'd been unfairly treated during an internal inquiry, which he described as a 'kangaroo court'.

However, Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald says the complaint made against Deputy Stanley is 'serious' and has been passed on to Gardaí.

The party's justice spokesperson and Kerry TD Pa Daly is disappointed at Deputy Stanley's response: