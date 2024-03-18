Advertisement
Kerry Short Film Bursary 2024 is open for applications

Mar 18, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Short Film Bursary 2024 is open for applications
The Kerry Short Film Bursary 2024 is now open for applications.

Kerry County Council Arts Service and the Arts Council of Ireland fund this to support filmmakers in the county.

€10,000 will be awarded to the successful team to make a short drama or documentary.

Applications must have a strong Kerry connection with at least one team member living in Kerry.

The deadline for applications is Thursday April 11th.

More information can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

Two online information session will be held on Tuesday 19th March and Wednesday 20th March.

Register to attend by emailing [email protected].

Further information is available on www.screenkerry.ie.

