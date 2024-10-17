Kerry senator says body of Irish Aid worker should be repatriated on 20th anniversary

A Kerry senator says that more needs to be done to ensure the return of the body of an Irish Aid worker who was killed in Iraq 20 years ago.

Margaret Hassan, who had British, Irish and Iraqi nationality and whose mother was from Kenmare, was kidnapped on her way to work in Baghdad on October 19th 2004.

She was shot dead a month later.

Iraqi man, Ali Lutfi Jassar, was sentenced to life for her kidnapping and murder in 2009 but he failed to show at a retrial in 2010.

The 59-year-old's body was never recovered.

Senator Mark Daly has echoed the calls of President Michael D Higgins on Iraqi officials to work with the Irish government to ensure her remains are repatriated.