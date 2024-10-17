Advertisement
News

Kerry senator says body of Irish Aid worker should be repatriated on 20th anniversary

Oct 17, 2024 13:45 By radiokerrynews
Kerry senator says body of Irish Aid worker should be repatriated on 20th anniversary
Share this article

A Kerry senator says that more needs to be done to ensure the return of the body of an Irish Aid worker who was killed in Iraq 20 years ago.

Margaret Hassan, who had British, Irish and Iraqi nationality and whose mother was from Kenmare, was kidnapped on her way to work in Baghdad on October 19th 2004.

She was shot dead a month later.

Advertisement

Iraqi man, Ali Lutfi Jassar, was sentenced to life for her kidnapping and murder in 2009 but he failed to show at a retrial in 2010.

The 59-year-old's body was never recovered.

Senator Mark Daly has echoed the calls of President Michael D Higgins on Iraqi officials to work with the Irish government to ensure her remains are repatriated.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

MTU Kerry students among thousands nationwide who walk out of lectures for USI protest
Advertisement
Kerry student leading DCU students project to build Ireland’s first ever solar-powered race car
Young man accused of raping woman in Killarney found not guilty
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry student leading DCU students project to build Ireland’s first ever solar-powered race car
MTU Kerry students among thousands nationwide who walk out of lectures for USI protest
70 Kerry companies raise €14,200 for suicide prevention
22 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus