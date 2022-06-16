Kerry senator denies he said Sinn Féin infiltrated polling company

A Kerry senator denies he said a member of Sinn Féin has infiltrated a national polling company.

It was claimed that Fianna Fáil senator Ned O’Sullivan, who's from Listowel, made the allegation at his party's parliamentary meeting last night.

He says while he disagrees with Sinn Féin's politics, he's not neurotic enough to suggest that the main opposition party would infiltrate Red C's polling results.

Senator O'Sullivan says this is what he said at the meeting.

In response, RED C have issued a statement reassuring the public that they’re confident their polling has not been infiltrated by any party or individual.

The research and marketing company say they conduct their survey work to the highest standard.