Advertisement
News

Kerry senator denies he said Sinn Féin infiltrated polling company

Jun 16, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry senator denies he said Sinn Féin infiltrated polling company Kerry senator denies he said Sinn Féin infiltrated polling company
Share this article

A Kerry senator denies he said a member of Sinn Féin has infiltrated a national polling company.

It was claimed that Fianna Fáil senator Ned O’Sullivan, who's from Listowel, made the allegation at his party's parliamentary meeting last night.

He says while he disagrees with Sinn Féin's politics, he's not neurotic enough to suggest that the main opposition party would infiltrate Red C's polling results.

Advertisement

Senator O'Sullivan says this is what he said at the meeting.

In response, RED C have issued a statement reassuring the public that they’re confident their polling has not been infiltrated by any party or individual.

Advertisement

The research and marketing company say they conduct their survey work to the highest standard.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus