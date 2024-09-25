Kerry Senator claims bullying in chamber over views on Middle East

A Kerry Senator has claimed he is being bullied in the Seanad by other members of the chamber when he airs his views on the Middle East.

Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan said he hopes the Seanad can have a discussion on the appalling situation in the Middle East with the Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin.

Senator O’Sullivan said he hopes there can be a focus on the atrocities of Hamas and Hezbollah, who he believes are getting off scot-free in Irish parliamentary houses.

He was then interrupted by Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Jerry Buttimer, and a war of words ensued.

The Cathaoirleach subsequently said he will sit down with Senator O’Sullivan and discuss his claims of bullying, as all members are entitled to their views.