Kerry secondary students urged to enter online incubator programme

Kerry secondary students are being called on to enter business ideas in an incubator programme run by Trinity College.

Organised by Trinity Walton Club and Tangent - Trinity's Ideas Workspace, STEAM+ICE is a programme for young people.

It’s for those interested in STEAM (science, technology, arts, engineering and maths) and teaches them ICE (innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship) skills, through a series of interactive workshops and challenges.

Applications for the three-week challenge open on their website.