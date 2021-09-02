Advertisement
Kerry secondary students urged to enter online incubator programme

Sep 2, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry secondary students are being called on to enter business ideas in an incubator programme run by Trinity College.

Organised by Trinity Walton Club  and Tangent - Trinity's Ideas Workspace, STEAM+ICE is a programme for young people.

It’s for those interested in STEAM (science, technology, arts, engineering and maths) and teaches them ICE (innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship) skills, through a series of interactive workshops and challenges.

Applications for the three-week challenge open on their website.

 

