Advertisement
News

Kerry secondary school recognized for supporting students

May 31, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry secondary school recognized for supporting students Kerry secondary school recognized for supporting students
REPRO FREE AIB Killarney Student Officer Maura O’Sullivan presenting a plaque and tree to 1st Year teacher Niamh Mulligan, Guidance Counsellor at Killarney Community College. Pic. John Allen/Provision
Share this article

A Kerry secondary school is to be recognised for its organisation of workshops aimed at helping students adjusting to second level education.

Killarney Community College participated in the AIB Future Sparks programme which supports teenagers in the development and learning of key life skills.

The secondary school prioritised time and space for first-year students to focus on wellbeing topics, such as self-esteem, stress and mental health, which helped pupils transition from primary to secondary level education.

Advertisement

Killarney Community College has also received a plague to commemorate its participation as well as a native Irish tree which is to be planted on the school grounds.

Students were also awarded with individual digital certs to recognise their hard work while supporting biodiversity.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus