Kerry secondary school recognized for supporting students

A Kerry secondary school is to be recognised for its organisation of workshops aimed at helping students adjusting to second level education.

Killarney Community College participated in the AIB Future Sparks programme which supports teenagers in the development and learning of key life skills.

The secondary school prioritised time and space for first-year students to focus on wellbeing topics, such as self-esteem, stress and mental health, which helped pupils transition from primary to secondary level education.

Killarney Community College has also received a plague to commemorate its participation as well as a native Irish tree which is to be planted on the school grounds.

Students were also awarded with individual digital certs to recognise their hard work while supporting biodiversity.