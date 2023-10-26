Advertisement
Kenmare principal says parents must take responsibility for children’s phone usage

Oct 26, 2023 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare principal says parents must take responsibility for children's phone usage
A Kenmare secondary school principal says parents must take responsibility for their children's phone usage.

Dermot Healy, principal of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine in Kenmare, was responding to reports that laws could be on the way to ban phones from classrooms.

In Mr Healy's secondary school, students are not allowed to have access to smartphones during school hours.

He says the proposed ban would not work, and believes teachers would be expected to enforce it.

Mr Healy says it’s not feasible to expect teachers to search students for mobiles, and believes parents must play a role in their children’s phone usage.

