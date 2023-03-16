Kerry schools team up with Kerry County Council to highlight dog foul problem

Kerry schools are teaming up with Kerry County Council to raise awareness about the problem of dog fouling.

The initiative, run through the Green Schools Programme, will involve students patrolling areas near their schools.

Breda Moriarty, Environmental Awareness Officer, says dog fouling damage public areas and affects the outdoor experience - especially for children, wheelchair users and people with visual impairments.

The council is urging dog owners to clean up after their dog if they foul, to reduce the amount of dog faeces being left in public spaces.

Dog owners are being reminded there are €150 fines if they fail to do so.

Ms. Moriarty explains the aim of the campaign.