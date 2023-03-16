Advertisement
News

Kerry schools team up with Kerry County Council to highlight dog foul problem

Mar 16, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry schools team up with Kerry County Council to highlight dog foul problem Kerry schools team up with Kerry County Council to highlight dog foul problem
Share this article

Kerry schools are teaming up with Kerry County Council to raise awareness about the problem of dog fouling.

The initiative, run through the Green Schools Programme, will involve students patrolling areas near their schools.

Breda Moriarty, Environmental Awareness Officer, says dog fouling damage public areas and affects the outdoor experience - especially for children, wheelchair users and people with visual impairments.

Advertisement

The council is urging dog owners to clean up after their dog if they foul, to reduce the amount of dog faeces being left in public spaces.

Dog owners are being reminded there are €150 fines if they fail to do so.

Ms. Moriarty explains the aim of the campaign.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus