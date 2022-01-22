Kerry schools invited to promote empathy and kindness

Schools in Kerry are being invited to join a new national award scheme aimed at recognising and celebrating post-primary schools that promote empathy, kindness and connection among students and staff.

The initiative is being rolled out to schools across the country by Narrative 4 Ireland, a Limerick-based empathy education organisation.

The top accolade, the Gold Award, requires at least 10 teachers to be trained in the online course in empathy education. Other requirements include a school 'walk and talk' empathy challenge and a series of modules for both students and staff.