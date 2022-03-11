Kerry school welcomes 10-year-old forced to flee Ukraine

A Kerry school has welcomed a 10-year-old girl forced to flee Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.

Vlada Berdysheva is now a third class pupil at Nagle Rice primary school in Milltown.

She and her mother fled Kyiv last week – Vlada’s father has stayed behind to defend his county.

Principal of Nagle Rice, Liam Fell says Vlada’s English is limited but she delivered a lovely message to them.

Last week, Nagle Rice primary school in Milltown held a no-uniform day and raised €1,420 for Ukraine.

Principal Liam Fell says they’ve never raised as much for a cause.

He’s full of praise for how staff and pupils have welcomed Vlada.

Next week, three more children from Ukraine will start school at Nagle Rice.