Kerry school honoured for work in advancing European culture

A Kerry school’s been honoured for its work in advancing children’s knowledge of Europe.

Scoil Mhuire National School in Brosna has been awarded a Blue Star flag by the prestigious EU Blue Star programme.

Through the programme, pupils learn about European cultures and the EU through creative activities and projects.

As part of the initiative, children from Scoil Mhuire participated in 'The EU and Me' series of programmes broadcast on Radio Kerry.

Education Minister Norma Foley attended yesterday’s ceremony and raised the school’s new Blue Star flag with pupils Oisín Lane, Jack Downey, and Finn Healy.

She also officially opened Scoil Brosna’s new building which includes a corridor that connects the school’s existing buildings.

