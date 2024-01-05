Kerry residential service found mostly compliant in HIQA inspection

A Kerry residential service was found mostly compliant in a HIQA inspection.

Mountain View Residential Service was found to be fully compliant across 15 areas of the Health Act and substantially compliant across six.

Notification of incidents and premises were found to be non-compliant.

The inspector noted that while parts of the premises were clean and well-maintained, one part required maintenance.

There was no plan in place to address this at the time of the inspection.

It was also identified that not all adverse events had been notified within time-frame regulations.

On review of documents it was noted there was reference to an adverse incident which involved the use of a physical restraints, and other restrictive procedures that had not been notified to the chief inspector.

The announced inspection was carried out on August 16th 2023.