Kerry residential centre receives glowing HIQA report

A Kerry residential centre for people with intellectual disabilities has received a glowing review from the health watchdog.

The Kilcummin Residential Services, run by the Kerry Parents and Friends Association, was the subject of an announced inspection in October last year.

The inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority was to assist in the recommendation to renew the centre’s registration for a further three years.

Kilcummin Residential Services provides a full-time residential service to seven male and female adults with a primary diagnosis of intellectual disability.

The centre was examined across a number of regulations, and it was either compliant or substantially compliant with all of these.

The inspector noted that as they arrived on October 25th, residents were commencing their day and were awaiting transport to arrive, to bring them to their day service.

Residents informed the inspector they were heading to the local pumpkin farm and were looking forward to their Halloween party.

The inspector wrote the provider had appointed a suitably qualified and experienced person in charge to oversee the day-to-day operations, and staff were also supported to raise any concerns.

The inspector observed that residents were consulted in the day-to-day operations of the centre, and the person in charge had ensured systems within the centre were effective in keeping residents safe.

The report notes the provider had implemented actions as set out in the compliance plan response following a previous inspection.

It said each resident had been supported to develop a comprehensive personal plan, which were individual to each residents’ needs, and reviewed annually or as required.

The inspector also wrote the person in charge was aware of the changing needs of the residents in the centre, and was actively supporting this.

Numerous other positive interactions between residents and staff, and between residents and the inspector, were also noted in the report.