Advertisement
News

Kerry residential centre receives glowing HIQA report

Mar 9, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry residential centre receives glowing HIQA report
Share this article

A Kerry residential centre for people with intellectual disabilities has received a glowing review from the health watchdog.

The Kilcummin Residential Services, run by the Kerry Parents and Friends Association, was the subject of an announced inspection in October last year.

The inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority was to assist in the recommendation to renew the centre’s registration for a further three years.

Advertisement

Kilcummin Residential Services provides a full-time residential service to seven male and female adults with a primary diagnosis of intellectual disability.

The centre was examined across a number of regulations, and it was either compliant or substantially compliant with all of these.

The inspector noted that as they arrived on October 25th, residents were commencing their day and were awaiting transport to arrive, to bring them to their day service.

Advertisement

Residents informed the inspector they were heading to the local pumpkin farm and were looking forward to their Halloween party.

The inspector wrote the provider had appointed a suitably qualified and experienced person in charge to oversee the day-to-day operations, and staff were also supported to raise any concerns.

The inspector observed that residents were consulted in the day-to-day operations of the centre, and the person in charge had ensured systems within the centre were effective in keeping residents safe.

Advertisement

The report notes the provider had implemented actions as set out in the compliance plan response following a previous inspection.

It said each resident had been supported to develop a comprehensive personal plan, which were individual to each residents’ needs, and reviewed annually or as required.

The inspector also wrote the person in charge was aware of the changing needs of the residents in the centre, and was actively supporting this.

Advertisement

Numerous other positive interactions between residents and staff, and between residents and the inspector, were also noted in the report.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry voters return strong No in Family referendum
Advertisement
Figures show Kerry County Council has over 3,200 active tenancies
Counting of votes continues in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Lose To Antrim In Very Camogie League
Ireland Grand Slam Dreams Shattered By England
Kerry Airport Saturday Basketball Results
Kerry Ladies U16 A & B Teams To Face Waterford On Sunday
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus