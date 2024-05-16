Advertisement
Kerry residential centre for people with disabilities was found to be non-compliant across four areas of the Health Act 2007

May 16, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry residential centre for people with disabilities was found to be non-compliant across four areas of the Health Act 2007
A Kerry residential centre for people with disabilities was found to be non-compliant across four areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Glebe Lodge, which is located just outside Castleisland town, on January 22nd.

Glebe Lodge a designated centre operated by Kerry Parents and Friends Association.

It can provide full-time residential support for ten residents and respite for one person.

This inspection followed on from a previous inspection in Glebe Lodge on September 5th last.

During that inspection, HIQA says a high-level of non-compliance was noted which resulted in the centre entering a period of regulatory escalation.

The inspection in January was completed to ensure all actions to be completed by provider had been adhered to and to monitor ongoing compliance with the regulations under the Heath Act 2007.

The inspector noted that a large number of actions had been completed, however, HIQA says there were a number of areas of concern evidenced on the day of the inspection that required additional assurances from the provider.

The inspector found the centre was compliant in four areas while it was substantially compliant in a further four.

Glebe Lodge was non-complaint in governance and management, as well as in records as not all records were present and correct.

It was also non-compliant in general welfare and development with the inspector stating not all residents had access to opportunities for activation in accordance with their interests, capacity and development and supports were not in place to show residents' were supported to develop and maintain links with the wider community.

Glebe Lodge was also non-compliant in terms of residents’ rights with the inspector noting that residents were not consulted in relation to supports and decisions, and some residents had to pay for staff supports to access activities in the community; the inspector says there was no rationale as why they had to pay for this service.

A compliance plan was put in place by Glebe Lodge which included reviews and audit tools being implemented.

