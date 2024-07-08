Kerry resident loses substantial sum of money in phone scam

A Kerry resident has been defrauded of a substantial sum of money, after falling victim to a telephone scam.

A person purporting to be from Permanent TSB, called the victim, claiming there had been two fraudulent transactions on their account.

The fraudster convinced them to grant him access to their account, which they later cleared out.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says Gardaí in Tralee are investigating this incident, and warns that the criminals operating this scam, can be very convincing.

She says the best advice, for anyone who received such a call, is to stop and think: