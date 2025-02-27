Advertisement
News

Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership gets €60,000 bump in funding

Feb 27, 2025 17:24 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership gets €60,000 bump in funding
Share this article

Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership (KRSP) is to receive over €284,118 in core funding this year.

The non-profit organisation, operating under the umbrella of Sport Ireland, works to increase participation in sports and recreational physical activities among the people of Kerry.

It collaborates with local sports clubs, schools, community groups, and Kerry County Council to encourage people of all ages and abilities to get involved.

Advertisement

In total, the Department of Sport will invest €31.3 million in sport nationwideThe Kerry allocation is part of a €12 million package shared among Ireland’s 29 Local Sports Partnerships, announced today.

Kerry’s funding has increased by €60,000 from the €223,000 provided to Kerry Sports Partnership last year.

Minister for Sport Patrick O'Donovan said, from 2026, core funding will be allocated every three years instead of annually, helping sports organisations plan better and use their funding more efficiently.

Advertisement

This year's funding has been welcomed by Minister Norma Foley, Junior Minister Michael Healy-Rae, and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Section 39 workers working with Kerry's most vulnerable vote for strike action
Advertisement
Ireland South MEP calls for more affordable housing and supports for such developments in Kerry
Funding approved for new Kerry College apprenticeship building
Advertisement

Recommended

Section 39 workers working with Kerry's most vulnerable vote for strike action
Munster Name Team To Face Edinburgh
Funding approved for new Kerry College apprenticeship building
Bridge to be named after late TD Jackie Healy-Rae
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus