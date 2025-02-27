Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership gets €60,000 bump in funding

Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership (KRSP) is to receive over €284,118 in core funding this year.

The non-profit organisation, operating under the umbrella of Sport Ireland, works to increase participation in sports and recreational physical activities among the people of Kerry.

It collaborates with local sports clubs, schools, community groups, and Kerry County Council to encourage people of all ages and abilities to get involved.

In total, the Department of Sport will invest €31.3 million in sport nationwideThe Kerry allocation is part of a €12 million package shared among Ireland’s 29 Local Sports Partnerships, announced today.

Kerry’s funding has increased by €60,000 from the €223,000 provided to Kerry Sports Partnership last year.

Minister for Sport Patrick O'Donovan said, from 2026, core funding will be allocated every three years instead of annually, helping sports organisations plan better and use their funding more efficiently.

This year's funding has been welcomed by Minister Norma Foley, Junior Minister Michael Healy-Rae, and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.