Sports grants to the value of  over 13 million Euro announced for Kerry

Sports grants to the value of over 13 million Euro have been announced for Kerry, under the Community Sports Facilities Fund.
Over 140 clubs in Kerry will benefit, funding new grass pitches, astroturf pitches, dressing rooms and floodlights.
Among the larger allocations for Kerry, is over €263,000 for a pool roof upgrade for Tralee Sports and Leisure Centre and over €136,000 for Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.
The grants have been welcomed by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae and and Fine Gael TD for Kerry, Brendan Griffin.
15th Kerry Sneem Scouting Ireland Group - Project Watersports Equip. for Sneem Scouts €24,233
Abbeydorney GAA Club - Walkway with safety netting & LED lighting €113,663
Abha na Scail CLG - Annascaul GAA Equipment and Facility Upgrade €36,240
Ardfert Community Council Ltd - Phase 5 Ardfert Recreation Centre - track surface €189,361
Ardfert GAA Football Club - Redevelopment of Ardfert GAA Sportsfield €168,073
Ballyduff GAA Club - Ballyduff GAA Pitch Redevelopment €68,824
Ballyhar Dynamos AFC - Ballyhar Dynamos FC Second Playing Pitch. €141,972
Ballyheigue GAA - Ballyheigue GAA Hurling Wall & Walking track €189,365
Ballyheigue Social Economy ENT Ltd - Replace Gym Roof, Refurb Hall, Energy Upgrade. €45,054
Ballymacelligott GAA Club - Redevelopment of main pitch and training pitch €170,259
Ballymacelligott Handball Club - BALLYMACELLIGOTT HANDBALL CLUB - 2023 €30,686
Barraduff Community Field Org Ltd - Storage Shed, Mower,GYM Equip ,Pitch Maintenance, €70,780
Brosna GAA - Renovation of dressing rooms, toilets and showers €170,259
Brosna Parish Hall - Refurbishment of Indoor Sports Hall €69,765
Callinafercy Rowing Club - Essential Club Equipment €36,211
Camp Community Council Ltd - LED floodlights upgrade, new fencing and goalposts €37,989
Castlegregory Community Golfcourse Association - Irrigation, T box surfaces upgrade €27,458
Castlegregory GAA Club - Pitch Modernnisation to maximize use all yearround €53,097
Castleisland Desmonds GAA - Astroturf Development €196,171
Causeway & District Resource Daycare, Recreational and Social Development CLG - Casueway Community Recreation Centre €30,790
Churchill Pearse Bros GAA Club - Churchill GAA - Fencing & Walking Track €50,572
Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne - Redevelopment of Muiríoch Hall €153,648
County Kerry Cricket Club - Co. Kerry Cricket Club - Sand Carpet Playing Pitch €31,372
Currow GAA - Installation of an Astro Turf Training Pitch €157,801
Derrynane GAA Club - Derrynane GAA Sports Hall and Gym €109,687
Dingle Bay Rovers - New Female Dressing Rooms €114,925
Dr Crokes GAA - Dr. Crokes GAA Club Facilities Upgrade 2023 €89,624
Duagh GAA - Dressing Rooms Extension €153,482
Fenit Samphires FC - Changing Room, Dugouts, Equipment, LED lights €23,342
Firies GAA - Firies GAA Ballinvarrig Development €54,886
Fossa GAA Club - Dressing Rooms, Energy Efficiency and Equipment €155,306
Gaelscoil Faithleann - Gaelscoil Faithleann All Weather Pitch Project €84,648
Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club - Artificial playing pitch and LED floodlights €182,717
Glenflesk St Agathas GAA Club - Building Upgrade,Solar Panels,Ball Nets,Scoreboard €56,642
Gneeveguilla GAA Club - 2023 - floodlights to pitch & solarpanels Gneeveguila GAA €161,330
Inter Kenmare FC - Jogging/Walking Track + Facilities Upgrade €144,179
John Mitchels GAA (Kerry) - John Mitchels Complex Development €94,368
Keel GAA Club - Keel GAA Facilities Development & Improvement €123,027
Kenmare Shamrocks GAA CLub - Resurface Astro Turf Pitch €88,348
Kerry Canoe Club - Killorglin - KCC - kayaks/equipment/storage/clubhouse/trailer €53,508
KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL - 2023 - Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre €136,531
KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL - 2023 Dingle Town Park Community All-Weather Pitch €110,517
Kilcummin GAA Club - Pitch drainage, Solar Panels and Walkway surfacing €112,456
Kilgarvan Hurling & Football Club - Pitch improvements, AstroTurf Floodlights, Shed €139,738
Killarney Celtic FC - Upgrade to LED lighting on Grass and Large Astro €133,923
Killeentierna Community Centre - Community Centre Improvements €61,232
Killorglin AFC - Killorglin AFC Sports Grant Application 2023 €88,998
Killorglin Rugby Football Club - Dressing Rooms all ancillary facilities €145,343
Killorglin Sports and Leisure Centre - Storage area and Hall Flooring €182,785
Kilmoyley Hurling Club - 1; Pitch Fencing2; Gym Equipment €81,205
Knocknagoshel Gaa Club - Spectator/Security fencing, Robotic Mower €71,205
Laune Rangers GAA Club - Repair existing & develop 2nd pitch in Cloon €170,259
LB ROVERS FC SOCCER ACADEMY - Development of Grass Pitches €166,106
Listowel Celtic FC - Purchase of Mower, Pitch and Training Equipment €46,989
Listowel Community Centre - Building Inclusion and Bright Futures . €125,852
Listry GAA Club - Redevelopment of training pitch and dressing rooms €137,037
Maine Valley Members Golf Club - Maine Valley Members Golf club renovation &upgrade €56,684
Mastergeeha FC - Ball stopping nets/Security Fencing/Dugouts/Equip €142,046
Mens and Ladies Club Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club - Repair and upgrade Sand Bunkers €18,529
Milltown Castlemaine GAA - 'A Future for All' The MC Field Development Plan €43,603
Na Gaeil CLG - Na Gaeil Facilities Expansion €200,000
O'Neills Crotta GAA Club - COMPOSITE GYM €46,886
Rathmore GAA Club - Robotic Lawnmower & convert to all weather pitch €130,809
Renard GAA - Solar Panels/LED Floodlights & Accessible Gym €105,477
Rugbai Chorca Dhuibhne - Pitch Constrcution including floodlighting €178,564
Scartaglin GAA - Underage and Senior Ladies Training Pitch €152,141
Skellig Rangers GAA Club - Pitch Drainage and Gymnasium Equipment. €88,887
Spa GAA Club - Build Ladies dressing roomsSolar PV panels €169,462
St Brendan's Park FC - Academy and Girls/Women Training Astro €73,835
St Brendans Trust - Firies National School Basketball Court with fence and activity panels €59,886
St Brendans Trust - Glenbeigh NS Artificial Playing Surface €132,752
St Brendans Trust - Holy Family School, Tralee Astro-Turf Pitch on school grounds €169,636
St Brendans Trust - Lisselton NS - All Weather Pitch €142,175
St Brendans Trust - Loreto NS Killarney Multi-Use games area for school and community use €31,293
St Brendans Trust - Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at Cullina NS. €118,822
St Brendans Trust - Presentation Secondary School Listowel All weather facility with floodlighting €126,764
St Marys Asdee GAA Club - LED Floodlights, Ball Stop Netts,Fencing,Mower €63,379
St Michaels GAA [BALLINSKELLIGS, KERRY] - New dressing rooms, GYM, toilets & handball wall €178,564
St Senans GAA - St Senans Development project 2023 €65,404
Tarbert Comprehensive School - development of an AstroTurf playing area. €87,955
Tarbert GAA - Sustainable Revamp for All Inclusive Community Hub €166,258
The EDUCENA FOUNDATION - Presentation S S Tralee Astro-Pitch Development €150,897
Tralee Dynamos FC - Tralee Dynamos Community All Weather Project €100,000
Tralee Harriers Athletic Club - Field Events surface and Equipment €108,550
Tralee Regional Sport & Leisure Centre - Internal extension of gym & free weights area. €61,049
Tralee Rowing Club - Enhancing Capacity and Fleet Development €182,714
Tralee Tennis Club - Tennis Courts Resurfacing €73,772
Valentia Young Islanders - Enhancement of Facilities of Valentia GAA €38,822
An Riocht Athletic Club - An Riocht Participation and Environmental Project €334,631
Austin Stacks Hurling & Football Club - Development of Astro Pitch €185,890
Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre - 2023 - Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre €35,159
Derreen Sports CLG - Public Sports Centre €500,000
IONAD POBAIL LIOS PÓIL CUIDEACHTA FAOI THEORAINN RÁTHAÍOCHTA/ Lios Póil community and sports centre - Sports Hall Refurbishment Phase 1 €200,000
KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL - Tralee Sports & Leisure Centre - Pool Roof Upgrade €263,666
Kerry District League - Kerry District League Led Lighting and Netting. €52,738
Kerry Education And Training Board - Construct Dressing Rooms Phase2 & Climate Adaption €405,026
Kerry Football Club - Kerry Football Club €387,953
Kerry GAA - Sand based Pitch and LED Floodlighting Development €359,904
Tuosist GAA - Astro pitch & Floodlights €169,019