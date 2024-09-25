Sports grants to the value of  over 13 million Euro announced for Kerry

Sports grants to the value of over 13 million Euro have been announced for Kerry, under the Community Sports Facilities Fund.

The grants were announced by Minister Thomas Byrne, and are broken down into equipment allocations, local projects for sports clubs and groups, and centres of excellence such as GAA county training centres.

Over 140 clubs in Kerry will benefit, funding new grass pitches, astroturf pitches, dressing rooms and floodlights.

Advertisement

Among the larger allocations for Kerry, is over €263,000 for a pool roof upgrade for Tralee Sports and Leisure Centre and over €136,000 for Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

The grants have been welcomed by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae and and Fine Gael TD for Kerry, Brendan Griffin.

Here's a list of the grant recipients in Kerry:

Advertisement