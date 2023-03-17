Kerry recorded highest year on year increase for rent in new tenancies in third quarter of last year

Kerry recorded a 16.5% year on year growth in rent for new tenancies in the third quarter of last year.

That’s according to figures released in the Residential Tenancies Board report on Annual Increase in Rents for New Tenancies in the Third Quarter of 2022.

The rise is the highest increase in the standardised average rent in the country.

According to the report by the RTB, Kerry is one of 14 counties nationally where the average rent in a new tenancy was above €1,000 in Q3.

The average rent for a new tenancy in Kerry is over €1,030 a month (1,031.55); A 16.5% rise on the same period the year before.

The figure is also a quarterly increase of just under 4% (3.9%).

The report shows that the standardized average rent increased in all Local Electoral Area’s in the county in the third quarter of last year.

The average rent in the Killarney LEA was over €1,200 (1237.06) per month; In Tralee the average was just above €1075 (1,076.63); renting a new tenancy in Kenmare cost just under €930 (927.95) per month; while the average rent in Listowel LEA for the period was over €780 (782.92) a month.