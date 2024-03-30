Advertisement
Kerry receives nearly €4 million in latest round of Community Recognition Fund

Mar 30, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry receives nearly €4 million in latest round of Community Recognition Fund
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry has received nearly four million euro in the latest round of the Community Recognition Fund.

The Department of Rural and Community Development first introduced the fund in 2023 to acknowledge the efforts of communities in welcoming new arrivals to Ireland.

50 million euro is being granted nationwide under the 2024 Community Recognition Fund.

The money is allocated to local authorities based on the numbers of new arrivals located there.

Last year, Kerry County Council was given over 4.4 million euro to target at communities, villages and towns with the highest levels of new arrivals.

The 2023 funding was used across the county on projects such as upgrading playgrounds, community centres, sports facilities, outdoor paths, and allotment gardens.

There will be three application windows for the funding this year, with the first window closing on Friday, 31st May.

