Kerry ranked sixth for properties hosting Ukrainian refugees

Kerry has the sixth highest number of properties linked to a State payment given to people who host Ukrainian refugees.

The Accommodation Recognition Payment scheme involves a tax free monthly payment of €800 given to those who welcome Ukrainians into their homes or other properties they own.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said that since the scheme was launched two years ago, more than 23 thousand claims have been made, nationally.

In Kerry, there have been more than 1,000 claims made during that time.

Since its introduction in July 2022, Kerry has among the highest number of properties linked to the Accommodation Recognition Payment Scheme.

During that time, only Dublin, Cork, Donegal, Mayo and Galway have had more properties linked to claims for this payment.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman was responding to a question submitted by Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty.

Deputy Doherty also asked about the current number of payments being given to households who accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Minister O’Gorman said that as of September 15th, there were 16,141 active claims in payment.

On that date, there were 860 properties in Kerry associated with current claims for the Accommodation Recognition Payment.

Kerry has the fifth highest number of current claims for the payment – Dublin had the highest number followed by Donegal, Cork and Mayo in fourth place.