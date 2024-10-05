Advertisement
News

Kerry ranked sixth for properties hosting Ukrainian refugees

Oct 5, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ranked sixth for properties hosting Ukrainian refugees
Share this article

Kerry has the sixth highest number of properties linked to a State payment given to people who host Ukrainian refugees.

The Accommodation Recognition Payment scheme involves a tax free monthly payment of €800 given to those who welcome Ukrainians into their homes or other properties they own.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said that since the scheme was launched two years ago, more than 23 thousand claims have been made, nationally.

Advertisement

In Kerry, there have been more than 1,000 claims  made during that time.

Since its introduction in July 2022, Kerry has among the highest number of properties linked to the Accommodation Recognition Payment Scheme.

During that time, only Dublin, Cork, Donegal, Mayo and Galway have had more properties linked to claims for this payment.

Advertisement

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman was responding to a question submitted by Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty.

Deputy Doherty also asked about the current number of payments being given to households who accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Minister O’Gorman said that as of September 15th, there were 16,141 active claims in payment.

Advertisement

On that date, there were 860 properties in Kerry associated with current claims for the Accommodation Recognition Payment.

Kerry has the fifth highest number of current claims for the payment – Dublin had the highest number followed by Donegal, Cork and Mayo in fourth place.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest kicks off today
Advertisement
Radio Kerry takes home gold, silver and bronze at IMRO Radio Awards
Sandbags being made available to flood-prone parts of Kerry ahead of orange rainfall warning
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest kicks off today
Radio Kerry takes home gold, silver and bronze at IMRO Radio Awards
National season starts today for Kerry clubs
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus