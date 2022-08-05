Kerry publican calls for excise duty reduction

Reducing excise duty for publicans would result in drink prices dropping by 50c.

That’s according to the chair of the Kerry Vintners Association, Christy Walsh who says their sector pays the highest excise duty.

Christy Walsh is calling for the Government to reduce excise duty by 7 percent which he says would benefit the sector hugely.

It comes as a recent report by Drinks Groups of Ireland revealed that 50 pubs have closed in Kerry over the last 20 years.

Mr Walsh says the pub trade has changed throughout the years: