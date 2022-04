A Kerry pub has been named as one of Ireland's best by Lonely Planet.

The world renowned travel guide narrowed down our 7-thousand bars for a list it says people should bookmark for their next trip.

Dick Mack's in Dingle is named on the list of Ireland's 20 best pubs, alongside The Gravediggers in Glasnevin, Dublin; Wicklow's Mickey Finns and Mother Macs in Limerick.