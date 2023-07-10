Advertisement
Kerry projects benefit from funding for peatlands

Jul 10, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry projects have been allocated funding for peatlands initiatives.

They’re among 24 across the country to benefit more than €290,000, under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme 2023.

It encourages local initiatives to conserve and revitalise raised and blanket bogs, and promote public engagement with the natural heritage and environment.

Over €14,000 (€14,431) is going to North East West Kerry Development for an educational video and programme, to broaden people’s knowledge of peatlands.

Knocknagoshel Tidy Towns Committee has been allocated €2,500 to develop additional seating area on its bog walk trail, and to create environmental education material and a land ownership and governance map.

 

