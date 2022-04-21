Advertisement
Normal People star spent time in mid-Kerry to get ready for fisherman role

Apr 21, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Normal People star spent time in mid-Kerry to get ready for fisherman role
Normal People star Paul Mescal spent a week in Cromane getting into character for his role as a fisherman.

That's according to the father of one of the Kerry writers of a film that the Irish actor is starring in.

Paul Mescal was in Mid Kerry for his role in a drama titled God’s Creatures co-written by Kerry writers Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly and Shane Crowley.

The psychological drama, which was filmed in Donegal, will be shown in this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly's father Patrick says Paul Mescal spent a week in Cromane and the family are very proud of their daughter's achievement.

 

