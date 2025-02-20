Advertisement
Kerry player wins Lotto jackpot worth over €2 million

Feb 20, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry player wins Lotto jackpot worth over €2 million
A lucky Kerry Lotto player is now over €2.2 million richer after winning last night’s jackpot.

The National Lottery says it won’t be revealing what shop the ticket was purchased in until tomorrow.

Kerry’s newest millionaire is now €2,274,988 richer after winning last night’s Jackpot.

The winning numbers are 2, 27, 28, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus number was 20.

The lucky ticket was a quick pick and it was bought yesterday, ahead of last night’s draw.

This Kerry player is the third Lotto jackpot winner of 2025, joining the ranks of other big winners from Louth and Dublin.

They are also the fifth National Lottery millionaire of this year.

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Kerry to check their tickets carefully.

If you are the owner of the winning ticket, the national lottery is urging you to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange the collection of your prize.

