Kerry people urged to take part on Coastwatch 2024 Autumn survey

People in Kerry are being urged to take part in Coastwatch’s All-Ireland Autumn survey 2024.

The environmental groups annual report encourages volunteers to get involved in the protection and observation of the coast.

According to the Irish Times, there’s been a massive reduction in plastic bottles and aluminium cans washing up on beaches nationwide since the introduction of the deposit return scheme.

Figures by Re-turn.ie show over 500 million drinks containers have been returned nationwide since February.

The survey is supported by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication.