Kerry people travelling with Irish Rail this weekend advised of major works

People travelling to and from Kerry with Irish Rail this weekend are being advised of disruptions along the route due to major works.

From 2.30pm on Good Friday to 10.30am on Easter Monday track and bridge renewal works will take place between Portlaoise and Thurles.

As a result, a revised timetable will operate between Dublin Heuston and Cork, Tralee and Limerick with bus transfers between Portlaoise and Thurles in both directions.

Iarnród Éireann says advance booking is essential during these times and apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works.